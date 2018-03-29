BHCA expands with Kansas City owners’ seminar
Executing on a strategy to expand its membership and reach, the Bank Holding Company Association is preparing to host its first major seminar in a location other than the Twin Cities. The BHCA has teamed with the Stinson Leonard Street law firm and Bell Bank to present a one-day bank ...
Beware the dreaded ‘deconversion fee’
Making sure you have the best technology solutions in place for your community bank is tough enough. Making a change ...
Right people. Right seats. What does it really mean?
We often hear leaders of companies credit their success to having “good people,” but what does that mean? Whenever we ...
Tech to assist in managing new accounting standards
The Financial Accounting Standards Board is replacing the current “incurred loss” accounting model with a “current expected credit loss” model, ...
Chronicles
A win for Wintrust at Marquette University
Marquette University announced it has entered into a corporate partnership with Chicago-based Wintrust Financial Corp., to offer banking services to ...
Rats have the run of remodeled CFPB headquarters
News surfaced last week of trouble at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, but the issues had nothing to do with ...
Bankers report high expectations for 2018
Bankers see their businesses heating up — with expectations reaching new heights on overall economic conditions, according to Promontory Interfinancial ...
People
Kelly Skalicky named president of Stearns Bank
/ People
Kelly Skalicky has been named president of Stearns Bank N.A., St. Cloud, Minn. Skalicky is the daughter of Stearns Chairman ...
Ohio banker reappointed to Fed council
/ People
Diane M. Hoops, chair, president and CEO of the Corn City State Bank, Deshler, Ohio, has been appointed to a ...
Fremont, Neb., bank announces promotions
First State Bank & Trust Co., Fremont, Neb., announced the promotions of Renee Schneringer, Jon Rohlfs and Nick Vrba ...
Opinion
Three things bankers can learn from Facebook
/ Opinion
Facebook is a company that provides a personal experience through technology; that makes it a good company for community banks ...
State regulation: What does the next 10 years look like?
The development and deployment of NMLS, the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System, forever changed an industry. It created the means to ...
In a rates-up environment, keeping deposits a challenge
/ Opinion
The day will inevitably come when your customer will visit the bank asking for a higher rate on their certificates ...
Community Relations
Banks spice up food drive with porky kiss
/ Outreach
In honor of Minnesota FoodShare month, First National Bank of Northfield, Minn., and Community Resource Bank, Northfield, Minn., are competing ...
A dozen Wyoming banks come together to support Habitat For Humanity
In Cheyenne, Wyo., 12 banks are partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County to build a four-unit townhome. Through ...
Bank teams with foundation to kickstart school savings effort
ChoiceOne Bank is teaming with a local foundation to provide $50 savings accounts to every kindergarten student in Newaygo County, ...
